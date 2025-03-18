New Analyst Forecast: $PEP Given $168.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PEP. An analyst from Barclays set a price target of 168.0 for PEP.
$PEP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PEP recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $PEP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $185.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $168.0 on 03/17/2025
- Steve Powers from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $184.0 on 12/12/2024
- Filippo Falorni from Citigroup set a target price of $195.0 on 09/27/2024
- Bonnie Herzog from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $192.0 on 09/24/2024
- Danilo Gargiulo from Bernstein set a target price of $180.0 on 09/20/2024
- Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $185.0 on 09/20/2024
$PEP Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PEP stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING purchased up to $15,000 on 02/05.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/28.
- REPRESENTATIVE EMILY RANDALL sold up to $15,000 on 01/06.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN sold up to $50,000 on 12/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 11/08 and 0 sales.
$PEP Insider Trading Activity
$PEP insiders have traded $PEP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARIE T. GALLAGHER (SVP and Controller) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $3,988,780
- PAULA SANTILLI (CEO, Latin America Foods) sold 7,777 shares for an estimated $1,181,287
$PEP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,210 institutional investors add shares of $PEP stock to their portfolio, and 1,929 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 5,767,159 shares (+23.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $876,954,197
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 4,028,510 shares (-42.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $612,575,230
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 3,856,193 shares (+18.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $586,372,707
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 3,397,030 shares (-12.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $516,552,381
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 3,036,509 shares (-23.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $461,731,558
- DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 2,277,310 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $346,287,758
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,252,290 shares (+2.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $342,483,217
