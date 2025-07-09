New Analyst Forecast: $PEN Given $285.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PEN. Joanne Wuensch from Citigroup set a price target of 285.0 for PEN.

$PEN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PEN recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $PEN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $322.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Joanne Wuensch from Citigroup set a target price of $285.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Shagun Singh from RBC Capital set a target price of $330.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Priya Sachdeva from UBS set a target price of $330.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 David Rescott from Truist Securities set a target price of $330.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Mathew Blackman from Stifel set a target price of $318.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Larry Biegelsen from Wells Fargo set a target price of $315.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 David Rescott from Baird set a target price of $325.0 on 04/24/2025

$PEN Insider Trading Activity

$PEN insiders have traded $PEN stock on the open market 170 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 170 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM ELSESSER (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 70 sales selling 192,675 shares for an estimated $53,304,891 .

. ARANI BOSE has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 36,000 shares for an estimated $10,439,020 .

. LAMBERT SHIU (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 7,789 shares for an estimated $2,225,582 .

. MAGGIE YUEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,170,014 .

. JOHANNA ROBERTS (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 48 sales selling 3,900 shares for an estimated $1,089,153 .

. THOMAS WILDER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 720 shares for an estimated $191,343 .

. BRIDGET O'ROURKE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 250 shares for an estimated $69,438 .

. HARPREET GREWAL sold 200 shares for an estimated $53,434

$PEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 217 institutional investors add shares of $PEN stock to their portfolio, and 171 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

