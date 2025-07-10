New Analyst Forecast: $PEG Given $82.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PEG. Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a price target of 82.0 for PEG.

$PEG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PEG recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $PEG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $93.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a target price of $82.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 William Appicelli from UBS set a target price of $97.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $100.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Shahriar Pourreza from Guggenheim set a target price of $94.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Greg Gordon from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $92.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 James Thalacker from BMO Capital set a target price of $83.0 on 04/10/2025

on 04/10/2025 Julien Dumoulin-Smith from B of A Securities set a target price of $92.0 on 03/03/2025

$PEG Insider Trading Activity

$PEG insiders have traded $PEG stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RALPH A LAROSSA (Chair, President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 8,277 shares for an estimated $678,572 .

. SCOTT G STEPHENSON sold 139 shares for an estimated $12,268

$PEG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 547 institutional investors add shares of $PEG stock to their portfolio, and 516 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FMR LLC removed 4,405,192 shares (-86.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $362,547,301

VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,986,646 shares (+4.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $245,800,965

CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS LTD added 1,734,276 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $142,730,914

INVESCO LTD. removed 1,460,115 shares (-22.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $120,167,464

JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 1,409,177 shares (-41.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $115,975,267

CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 1,267,050 shares (+26.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $104,278,215

AMUNDI removed 1,036,657 shares (-38.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $85,316,871

