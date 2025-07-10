New Analyst Forecast: $PEG Given $82.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PEG. Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a price target of 82.0 for PEG.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PEG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PEG forecast page.
$PEG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PEG recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $PEG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $93.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a target price of $82.0 on 07/10/2025
- William Appicelli from UBS set a target price of $97.0 on 07/07/2025
- David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $100.0 on 06/18/2025
- Shahriar Pourreza from Guggenheim set a target price of $94.0 on 05/01/2025
- Greg Gordon from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $92.0 on 05/01/2025
- James Thalacker from BMO Capital set a target price of $83.0 on 04/10/2025
- Julien Dumoulin-Smith from B of A Securities set a target price of $92.0 on 03/03/2025
$PEG Insider Trading Activity
$PEG insiders have traded $PEG stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RALPH A LAROSSA (Chair, President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 8,277 shares for an estimated $678,572.
- SCOTT G STEPHENSON sold 139 shares for an estimated $12,268
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$PEG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 547 institutional investors add shares of $PEG stock to their portfolio, and 516 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 4,405,192 shares (-86.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $362,547,301
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,986,646 shares (+4.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $245,800,965
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS LTD added 1,734,276 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $142,730,914
- INVESCO LTD. removed 1,460,115 shares (-22.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $120,167,464
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 1,409,177 shares (-41.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $115,975,267
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 1,267,050 shares (+26.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $104,278,215
- AMUNDI removed 1,036,657 shares (-38.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $85,316,871
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.