New Analyst Forecast: $PCG Given $18.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PCG. David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 18.0 for PCG.

$PCG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PCG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PCG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $18.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $24.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $22.0 on 04/23/2025

$PCG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PCG stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/26, 01/24.

$PCG Insider Trading Activity

$PCG insiders have traded $PCG stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARLENE SANTOS sold 125,702 shares for an estimated $2,057,741

PATRICIA K POPPE (Chief Executive Officer) sold 55,555 shares for an estimated $1,147,766

CARLA J PETERMAN (EVP/Corp. Affairs & CSO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 65,040 shares for an estimated $1,094,947 .

. JASON M GLICKMAN sold 40,239 shares for an estimated $632,154

LEO P DENAULT purchased 6,300 shares for an estimated $100,548

ARNO LOCKHEART HARRIS purchased 6,389 shares for an estimated $100,051

RAJAT BAHRI purchased 3,170 shares for an estimated $50,054

CARLOS M HERNANDEZ purchased 3,142 shares for an estimated $49,989

JESSICA DENECOUR purchased 1,347 shares for an estimated $21,269

$PCG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 430 institutional investors add shares of $PCG stock to their portfolio, and 368 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

