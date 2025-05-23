New Analyst Forecast: $PCG Given $18.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PCG. David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 18.0 for PCG.
$PCG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PCG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PCG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $18.0 on 05/22/2025
- An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $24.0 on 04/25/2025
- Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $22.0 on 04/23/2025
$PCG Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PCG stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/26, 01/24.
$PCG Insider Trading Activity
$PCG insiders have traded $PCG stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARLENE SANTOS sold 125,702 shares for an estimated $2,057,741
- PATRICIA K POPPE (Chief Executive Officer) sold 55,555 shares for an estimated $1,147,766
- CARLA J PETERMAN (EVP/Corp. Affairs & CSO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 65,040 shares for an estimated $1,094,947.
- JASON M GLICKMAN sold 40,239 shares for an estimated $632,154
- LEO P DENAULT purchased 6,300 shares for an estimated $100,548
- ARNO LOCKHEART HARRIS purchased 6,389 shares for an estimated $100,051
- RAJAT BAHRI purchased 3,170 shares for an estimated $50,054
- CARLOS M HERNANDEZ purchased 3,142 shares for an estimated $49,989
- JESSICA DENECOUR purchased 1,347 shares for an estimated $21,269
$PCG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 430 institutional investors add shares of $PCG stock to their portfolio, and 368 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 30,108,222 shares (-16.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $517,259,253
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 20,885,096 shares (-27.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $358,805,949
- GALLAGHER FIDUCIARY ADVISORS, LLC added 20,739,894 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $356,311,378
- SESSA CAPITAL IM, L.P. added 18,683,566 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $320,983,663
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD added 14,933,364 shares (+352.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $256,555,193
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 14,197,511 shares (-33.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $243,913,238
- BESSEMER GROUP INC removed 14,189,655 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $243,778,272
