New Analyst Forecast: $PB Given $84.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PB. Brett Rabatin from Piper Sandler set a price target of 84.0 for PB.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PB forecast page.
$PB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PB recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $PB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $86.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brett Rabatin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $84.0 on 07/24/2025
- David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a target price of $85.0 on 05/21/2025
- Brady Gailey from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $90.0 on 05/05/2025
- Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital set a target price of $78.0 on 04/24/2025
- Jared Shaw from Barclays set a target price of $86.0 on 04/08/2025
- Manan Gosalia from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $94.0 on 03/13/2025
- Matt Olney from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $94.0 on 01/30/2025
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $PB Data Alerts
Sign Up
$PB Insider Trading Activity
$PB insiders have traded $PB stock on the open market 127 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 127 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NED S HOLMES has made 0 purchases and 127 sales selling 27,500 shares for an estimated $1,977,373.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$PB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 207 institutional investors add shares of $PB stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,840,711 shares (-30.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $131,371,544
- STATE STREET CORP removed 481,179 shares (-8.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,341,745
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 412,283 shares (+14.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,424,637
- NORTH REEF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 387,670 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,668,007
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 341,507 shares (-27.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,373,354
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 335,958 shares (+13.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,977,322
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 317,231 shares (+3.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,640,776
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.