New Analyst Forecast: $PB Given $84.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PB. Brett Rabatin from Piper Sandler set a price target of 84.0 for PB.

$PB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PB recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $PB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $86.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Brett Rabatin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $84.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a target price of $85.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Brady Gailey from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $90.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital set a target price of $78.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Jared Shaw from Barclays set a target price of $86.0 on 04/08/2025

on 04/08/2025 Manan Gosalia from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $94.0 on 03/13/2025

on 03/13/2025 Matt Olney from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $94.0 on 01/30/2025

$PB Insider Trading Activity

$PB insiders have traded $PB stock on the open market 127 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 127 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NED S HOLMES has made 0 purchases and 127 sales selling 27,500 shares for an estimated $1,977,373.

$PB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 207 institutional investors add shares of $PB stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

