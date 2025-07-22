New Analyst Forecast: $PAY Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PAY. Wolfe Research gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $PAY.
$PAY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PAY in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/22/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/14/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/04/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/12/2025
$PAY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PAY recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $PAY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $36.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- John Davis from Raymond James set a target price of $37.0 on 07/14/2025
- David Koning from Baird set a target price of $40.0 on 06/04/2025
- Andrew Bauch from Wells Fargo set a target price of $35.0 on 05/07/2025
- Will Nance from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $34.0 on 05/06/2025
- Tien-Tsin Huang from JP Morgan set a target price of $35.0 on 05/06/2025
- Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $38.0 on 03/12/2025
$PAY Insider Trading Activity
$PAY insiders have traded $PAY stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SANJAY KALRA (SVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,794 shares for an estimated $1,505,655.
- WILLIAM INGRAM sold 11,409 shares for an estimated $433,645
- JODY R DAVIDS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,000 shares for an estimated $408,971.
- ARUN OBEROI sold 4,415 shares for an estimated $168,051
- ANDREW A. GERBER (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 3,070 shares for an estimated $98,184
$PAY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of $PAY stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 1,230,543 shares (+28.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,117,172
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,145,557 shares (+152.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,899,037
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 940,774 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,554,201
- TIMESSQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 674,550 shares (+63516.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,605,755
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 551,211 shares (+30.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,386,607
- INVESCO LTD. added 472,205 shares (+81.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,324,550
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 419,736 shares (+275.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,955,109
