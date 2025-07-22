New Analyst Forecast: $PAY Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PAY. Wolfe Research gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $PAY.

$PAY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PAY in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/22/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/14/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/04/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/12/2025

$PAY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PAY recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $PAY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $36.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John Davis from Raymond James set a target price of $37.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 David Koning from Baird set a target price of $40.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Andrew Bauch from Wells Fargo set a target price of $35.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Will Nance from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $34.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Tien-Tsin Huang from JP Morgan set a target price of $35.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $38.0 on 03/12/2025

$PAY Insider Trading Activity

$PAY insiders have traded $PAY stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SANJAY KALRA (SVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,794 shares for an estimated $1,505,655 .

. WILLIAM INGRAM sold 11,409 shares for an estimated $433,645

JODY R DAVIDS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,000 shares for an estimated $408,971 .

. ARUN OBEROI sold 4,415 shares for an estimated $168,051

ANDREW A. GERBER (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 3,070 shares for an estimated $98,184

$PAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of $PAY stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

