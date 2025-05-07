New Analyst Forecast: $PAY Given $35.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PAY. Andrew Bauch from Wells Fargo set a price target of 35.0 for PAY.

$PAY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PAY recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PAY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Bauch from Wells Fargo set a target price of $35.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 David Koning from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $30.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 Will Nance from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $28.0 on 04/02/2025

$PAY Insider Trading Activity

$PAY insiders have traded $PAY stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW A. GERBER (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 40,158 shares for an estimated $1,475,922 .

. SANJAY KALRA (SVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 31,448 shares for an estimated $1,040,621 .

. JODY R DAVIDS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,000 shares for an estimated $408,971.

$PAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of $PAY stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

