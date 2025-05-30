New Analyst Forecast: $PATH Given 'Sector Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PATH. RBC Capital gave a rating of 'Sector Perform' for $PATH.

$PATH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PATH recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PATH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $12.0 on 03/13/2025

on 03/13/2025 An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $13.0 on 03/13/2025

$PATH Insider Trading Activity

$PATH insiders have traded $PATH stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PATH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL DINES (CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 399,879 shares for an estimated $4,972,632 .

. ASHIM GUPTA (COO & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 154,300 shares for an estimated $2,050,812 .

. HITESH RAMANI (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $611,933.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PATH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 240 institutional investors add shares of $PATH stock to their portfolio, and 252 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.