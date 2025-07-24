New Analyst Forecast: $PANW Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PANW. Jefferies gave a rating of 'Buy' for $PANW.

$PANW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PANW in the last several months. We have seen 15 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 07/24/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/21/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/21/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/21/2025

Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025

TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Sell" rating on 05/21/2025

$PANW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PANW recently. We have seen 25 analysts offer price targets for $PANW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $210.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joseph Gallo from Jefferies set a target price of $235.0 on 07/24/2025

John Difucci from Guggenheim set a target price of $130.0 on 05/21/2025

Brian Essex from JP Morgan set a target price of $221.0 on 05/21/2025

Peter Weed from Bernstein set a target price of $225.0 on 05/21/2025

Eric Heath from Keybanc set a target price of $220.0 on 05/21/2025

Nehal Chokshi from Northland Capital Markets set a target price of $177.0 on 05/21/2025

Shaul Eyal from TD Securities set a target price of $230.0 on 05/21/2025

$PANW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PANW stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PANW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/08 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 04/07.

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 05/05.

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.

on 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/19, 03/18.

$PANW Insider Trading Activity

$PANW insiders have traded $PANW stock on the open market 112 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 112 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PANW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NIKESH ARORA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 1,646,739 shares for an estimated $289,834,247 .

. NIR ZUK (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 849,828 shares for an estimated $146,136,276 .

. LEE KLARICH (EVP, Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 582,803 shares for an estimated $107,129,632 .

. DIPAK GOLECHHA (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,759,243 .

. WILLIAM D JR JENKINS (President) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 5,088 shares for an estimated $993,568 .

. JOSH D. PAUL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,200 shares for an estimated $615,508 .

. APARNA BAWA sold 526 shares for an estimated $99,940

$PANW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,222 institutional investors add shares of $PANW stock to their portfolio, and 758 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

