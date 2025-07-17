New Analyst Forecast: $PAG Given $155.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PAG. Rajat Gupta from JP Morgan set a price target of 155.0 for PAG.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PAG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PAG forecast page.

$PAG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PAG recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $PAG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $175.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Rajat Gupta from JP Morgan set a target price of $155.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 John Murphy from B of A Securities set a target price of $205.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Jeff Lick from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $140.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Michael Ward from Citigroup set a target price of $195.0 on 05/19/2025

$PAG Insider Trading Activity

$PAG insiders have traded $PAG stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROGER S PENSKE (Chair & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 97,457 shares for an estimated $15,695,079 .

. ROBERT H JR KURNICK (President) sold 11,357 shares for an estimated $1,818,369

CLAUDE H III DENKER (EVP - Human Resources) sold 8,746 shares for an estimated $1,513,320

SHANE M. SPRADLIN (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Sec.) sold 3,158 shares for an estimated $527,704

GREG C SMITH sold 1,529 shares for an estimated $247,147

MICHELLE HULGRAVE (EVP & CFO) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $244,618

JOHN BARR sold 1,529 shares for an estimated $237,683

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PAG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 191 institutional investors add shares of $PAG stock to their portfolio, and 158 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.