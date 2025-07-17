Stocks
PAG

New Analyst Forecast: $PAG Given $155.0 Price Target

July 17, 2025 — 04:20 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PAG. Rajat Gupta from JP Morgan set a price target of 155.0 for PAG.

$PAG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PAG recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $PAG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $175.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Rajat Gupta from JP Morgan set a target price of $155.0 on 07/17/2025
  • John Murphy from B of A Securities set a target price of $205.0 on 06/16/2025
  • Jeff Lick from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $140.0 on 06/11/2025
  • Michael Ward from Citigroup set a target price of $195.0 on 05/19/2025

$PAG Insider Trading Activity

$PAG insiders have traded $PAG stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ROGER S PENSKE (Chair & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 97,457 shares for an estimated $15,695,079.
  • ROBERT H JR KURNICK (President) sold 11,357 shares for an estimated $1,818,369
  • CLAUDE H III DENKER (EVP - Human Resources) sold 8,746 shares for an estimated $1,513,320
  • SHANE M. SPRADLIN (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Sec.) sold 3,158 shares for an estimated $527,704
  • GREG C SMITH sold 1,529 shares for an estimated $247,147
  • MICHELLE HULGRAVE (EVP & CFO) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $244,618
  • JOHN BARR sold 1,529 shares for an estimated $237,683

$PAG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 191 institutional investors add shares of $PAG stock to their portfolio, and 158 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

