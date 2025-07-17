New Analyst Forecast: $PAG Given $155.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PAG. Rajat Gupta from JP Morgan set a price target of 155.0 for PAG.
$PAG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PAG recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $PAG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $175.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Rajat Gupta from JP Morgan set a target price of $155.0 on 07/17/2025
- John Murphy from B of A Securities set a target price of $205.0 on 06/16/2025
- Jeff Lick from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $140.0 on 06/11/2025
- Michael Ward from Citigroup set a target price of $195.0 on 05/19/2025
$PAG Insider Trading Activity
$PAG insiders have traded $PAG stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROGER S PENSKE (Chair & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 97,457 shares for an estimated $15,695,079.
- ROBERT H JR KURNICK (President) sold 11,357 shares for an estimated $1,818,369
- CLAUDE H III DENKER (EVP - Human Resources) sold 8,746 shares for an estimated $1,513,320
- SHANE M. SPRADLIN (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Sec.) sold 3,158 shares for an estimated $527,704
- GREG C SMITH sold 1,529 shares for an estimated $247,147
- MICHELLE HULGRAVE (EVP & CFO) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $244,618
- JOHN BARR sold 1,529 shares for an estimated $237,683
$PAG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 191 institutional investors add shares of $PAG stock to their portfolio, and 158 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 166,716 shares (+36.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,003,769
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 152,538 shares (-10.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,962,421
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 135,650 shares (-52.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,530,887
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 84,045 shares (+28.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,100,799
- MORAN WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 60,734 shares (+65.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,744,481
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 56,918 shares (-99.3%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $9,779,081
- BURGUNDY ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. added 56,669 shares (+7.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,159,202
