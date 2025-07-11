Stocks
OXY

New Analyst Forecast: $OXY Given $45.0 Price Target

July 11, 2025 — 12:22 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OXY. Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a price target of 45.0 for OXY.

$OXY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OXY recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $OXY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $48.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a target price of $45.0 on 07/11/2025
  • Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $47.0 on 06/26/2025
  • Scott Gruber from Citigroup set a target price of $44.0 on 05/19/2025
  • Nitin Kumar from Mizuho set a target price of $58.0 on 05/13/2025
  • John Royall from JP Morgan set a target price of $47.0 on 05/09/2025
  • Betty Jiang from Barclays set a target price of $48.0 on 05/08/2025
  • Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna set a target price of $55.0 on 04/22/2025

$OXY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $OXY stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OXY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$OXY Insider Trading Activity

$OXY insiders have traded $OXY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OXY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • HATHAWAY INC BERKSHIRE purchased 763,017 shares for an estimated $35,724,074

$OXY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 599 institutional investors add shares of $OXY stock to their portfolio, and 472 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

