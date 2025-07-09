New Analyst Forecast: $OTIS Given $92.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OTIS. Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a price target of 92.0 for OTIS.
$OTIS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OTIS recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $OTIS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $101.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $92.0 on 07/09/2025
- Chris Snyder from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $105.0 on 07/08/2025
- Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $100.0 on 07/01/2025
- Stephen Tusa from JP Morgan set a target price of $101.0 on 05/16/2025
- Ben Hendrix from RBC Capital set a target price of $105.0 on 04/28/2025
$OTIS Insider Trading Activity
$OTIS insiders have traded $OTIS stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OTIS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JUDITH FRAN MARKS (Chair, CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 66,452 shares for an estimated $6,312,533.
- MONTLIVAULT STEPHANE DE (President, Otis Asia Pacific) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 31,663 shares for an estimated $3,130,058.
- PEIMING ZHENG (EVP, Chief Product, Delivery) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 32,694 shares for an estimated $3,119,866.
- NORA E. LAFRENIERE (EVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,475 shares for an estimated $613,864.
$OTIS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 490 institutional investors add shares of $OTIS stock to their portfolio, and 561 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,396,134 shares (+6.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $247,281,028
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 2,111,248 shares (-97.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $217,880,793
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,591,450 shares (+3.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $164,237,640
- MENORA MIVTACHIM HOLDINGS LTD. removed 1,339,728 shares (-54.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $138,259,929
- FIERA CAPITAL CORP removed 1,202,456 shares (-18.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $124,093,459
- CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP LLC removed 1,178,558 shares (-38.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $121,627,185
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,139,916 shares (-3.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $117,639,331
