New Analyst Forecast: $OTIS Given $90.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OTIS. Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a price target of 90.0 for OTIS.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $OTIS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $OTIS forecast page.

$OTIS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OTIS recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $OTIS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $105.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $90.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Stephen Tusa from JP Morgan set a target price of $109.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Nicole Deblase from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $109.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Chris Snyder from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $105.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $100.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Ben Hendrix from RBC Capital set a target price of $105.0 on 04/28/2025

$OTIS Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $OTIS Data Alerts

$OTIS insiders have traded $OTIS stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OTIS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JUDITH FRAN MARKS (Chair, CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 66,452 shares for an estimated $6,312,533 .

. MONTLIVAULT STEPHANE DE (President, Otis Asia Pacific) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 31,663 shares for an estimated $3,130,058 .

. PEIMING ZHENG (EVP, Chief Product, Delivery) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 32,694 shares for an estimated $3,119,866 .

. NORA E. LAFRENIERE (EVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,475 shares for an estimated $613,864.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$OTIS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 465 institutional investors add shares of $OTIS stock to their portfolio, and 579 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.