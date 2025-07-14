New Analyst Forecast: $OTF Given $16.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OTF. Paul Johnson from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 16.0 for OTF.
$OTF Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OTF recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $OTF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Paul Johnson from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $16.0 on 07/14/2025
- Arren Cyganovich from Truist Securities set a target price of $17.0 on 07/07/2025
- Casey Alexander from Compass Point set a target price of $17.0 on 06/18/2025
- Finian O'Shea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $15.0 on 06/13/2025
