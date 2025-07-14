Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $OTF Given $16.0 Price Target

July 14, 2025 — 08:21 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OTF. Paul Johnson from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 16.0 for OTF.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $OTF, check out Quiver Quantitative's $OTF forecast page.

$OTF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OTF recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $OTF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Paul Johnson from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $16.0 on 07/14/2025
  • Arren Cyganovich from Truist Securities set a target price of $17.0 on 07/07/2025
  • Casey Alexander from Compass Point set a target price of $17.0 on 06/18/2025
  • Finian O'Shea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $15.0 on 06/13/2025

