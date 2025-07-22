New Analyst Forecast: $OSK Given $148.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OSK. Michael Shlisky from DA Davidson set a price target of 148.0 for OSK.
$OSK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OSK recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $OSK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $130.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Shlisky from DA Davidson set a target price of $148.0 on 07/22/2025
- Steven Fisher from UBS set a target price of $149.0 on 07/10/2025
- Jerry Revich from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $131.0 on 07/01/2025
- Kyle Menges from Citigroup set a target price of $130.0 on 06/24/2025
- Tami Zakaria from JP Morgan set a target price of $106.0 on 06/06/2025
- Mircea Dobre from Baird set a target price of $169.0 on 06/06/2025
- Ross Gilardi from B of A Securities set a target price of $103.0 on 06/06/2025
$OSK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 260 institutional investors add shares of $OSK stock to their portfolio, and 217 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,743,712 shares (-21.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $164,048,424
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 992,313 shares (+267.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $93,356,807
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 895,534 shares (-89.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $84,251,838
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 601,381 shares (-77.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,577,924
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 583,123 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,860,211
- FMR LLC added 411,795 shares (+29.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,741,673
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 397,903 shares (-77.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,434,714
