New Analyst Forecast: $OS Given $33.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OS. Siti Panigrahi from Mizuho Securities set a price target of 33.0 for OS.

$OS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OS recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $OS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Siti Panigrahi from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $33.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Nick Altmann from Scotiabank set a target price of $27.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Andrew DeGasperi from BNP Paribas set a target price of $30.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Chris Quintero from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $27.0 on 04/16/2025

$OS Insider Trading Activity

$OS insiders have traded $OS stock on the open market 97 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 97 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GROUP PARTNERSHIP L.P. KKR has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 7,332,873 shares for an estimated $219,931,193 .

. TFO PARTNERS L.P. KKR has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 7,332,873 shares for an estimated $219,931,193 .

. DREAM HOLDINGS LLC KKR has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 7,332,873 shares for an estimated $219,931,193 .

. NGT (DREAM) BLOCKER PARENT L.P. KKR has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 7,332,873 shares for an estimated $219,931,193 .

. CRAIG COLBY has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 560,000 shares for an estimated $15,457,070 .

. MICHAEL BURKLAND has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 73,149 shares for an estimated $2,267,619 .

. JONATHAN D MARINER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 44,157 shares for an estimated $1,368,867 .

. KARA WILSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 44,157 shares for an estimated $1,368,867 .

. WILLIAM A KOEFOED (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 33,765 shares for an estimated $929,017 .

. JOHN KINZER sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $811,200

