New Analyst Forecast: $ORRF Given $42.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ORRF. Timothy Switzer from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 42.0 for ORRF.

$ORRF Insider Trading Activity

$ORRF insiders have traded $ORRF stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORRF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN D BRUNNER has made 2 purchases buying 5,300 shares for an estimated $174,503 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SCOTT V FAINOR has made 3 purchases buying 3,000 shares for an estimated $93,520 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOHN W GIAMBALVO purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $30,800

SARAH M BROWN purchased 300 shares for an estimated $10,407

$ORRF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $ORRF stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

