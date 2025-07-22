New Analyst Forecast: $ORA Given $85.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ORA. Mark Strouse from JP Morgan set a price target of 85.0 for ORA.

$ORA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ORA recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $ORA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $85.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Strouse from JP Morgan set a target price of $85.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 David Anderson from Barclays set a target price of $90.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $86.0 on 03/25/2025

on 03/25/2025 Ben Kallo from Baird set a target price of $81.0 on 03/13/2025

$ORA Insider Trading Activity

$ORA insiders have traded $ORA stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

OFER BENYOSEF (EVP - Energy Storage & BD) sold 8,548 shares for an estimated $737,777

DAVID GRANOT has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,688 shares for an estimated $275,520 .

. DAFNA SHARIR has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,477 shares for an estimated $202,789 .

. JESSICA WOELFEL (GC, CCO, and CS) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,140 shares for an estimated $88,660 .

. MICHAL MAROM sold 895 shares for an estimated $65,758

STANLEY STERN sold 547 shares for an estimated $46,791

BYRON G. WONG sold 460 shares for an estimated $38,658

$ORA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 162 institutional investors add shares of $ORA stock to their portfolio, and 151 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

