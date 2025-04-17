New Analyst Forecast: $OPEN Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OPEN. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $OPEN.

$OPEN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OPEN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/16/2025

$OPEN Insider Trading Activity

$OPEN insiders have traded $OPEN stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARRIE WHEELER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,113,645 shares for an estimated $1,666,585 .

. SYDNEY SCHAUB (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 202,940 shares for an estimated $308,610.

$OPEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $OPEN stock to their portfolio, and 148 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

