New Analyst Forecast: $OPEN Given 'Outperform' Rating

April 17, 2025 — 02:27 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OPEN. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $OPEN.

$OPEN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OPEN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/16/2025

$OPEN Insider Trading Activity

$OPEN insiders have traded $OPEN stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CARRIE WHEELER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,113,645 shares for an estimated $1,666,585.
  • SYDNEY SCHAUB (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 202,940 shares for an estimated $308,610.

$OPEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $OPEN stock to their portfolio, and 148 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • SYLEBRA CAPITAL LLC removed 18,009,665 shares (-86.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,815,464
  • TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 7,934,281 shares (+2138.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,694,849
  • T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 6,269,072 shares (+53.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,030,515
  • DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 5,413,158 shares (-41.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,661,052
  • UBS GROUP AG added 4,595,863 shares (+1408.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,353,380
  • GGV CAPITAL LLC removed 4,185,464 shares (-48.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,696,742
  • TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 2,963,800 shares (+786.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,742,080

