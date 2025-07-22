New Analyst Forecast: $OPAL Given $3.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OPAL. Martin Malloy from Johnson Rice set a price target of 3.0 for OPAL.

$OPAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OPAL recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $OPAL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.25.

Here are some recent targets:

Martin Malloy from Johnson Rice set a target price of $3.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Adam Bubes from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $2.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a target price of $3.5 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 William Grippin from UBS set a target price of $3.5 on 03/17/2025

$OPAL Insider Trading Activity

$OPAL insiders have traded $OPAL stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 20 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM COMORA (Co-Chief Executive Officer) has made 7 purchases buying 77,826 shares for an estimated $200,977 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SCOTT V. DOLS has made 5 purchases buying 72,887 shares for an estimated $185,410 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. NADEEM NISAR has made 7 purchases buying 55,000 shares for an estimated $147,700 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JONATHAN GILBERT MAURER (Co-Chief Executive Officer) purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $68,500

$OPAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $OPAL stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

