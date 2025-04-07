New Analyst Forecast: $OKTA Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OKTA. Stephens gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $OKTA.

$OKTA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OKTA in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/04/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 03/04/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/04/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/04/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/22/2024

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/17/2024

$OKTA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OKTA recently. We have seen 17 analysts offer price targets for $OKTA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $100.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $125.0 on 03/18/2025

on 03/18/2025 An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $100.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $120.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $105.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $130.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $120.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $135.0 on 03/04/2025

$OKTA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $OKTA stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OKTA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR ASHLEY MOODY sold up to $100,000 on 01/21.

$OKTA Insider Trading Activity

$OKTA insiders have traded $OKTA stock on the open market 78 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 78 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OKTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACQUES FREDERIC KERREST has made 0 purchases and 45 sales selling 1,313,230 shares for an estimated $122,728,143 .

. TODD MCKINNON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 691,850 shares for an estimated $62,473,778 .

. LARISSA SCHWARTZ (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 34,795 shares for an estimated $3,412,649 .

. BRETT TIGHE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,828,071 .

. JONATHAN JAMES ADDISON (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,850 shares for an estimated $764,648 .

. ERIC ROBERT KELLEHER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,895 shares for an estimated $670,555.

$OKTA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 336 institutional investors add shares of $OKTA stock to their portfolio, and 298 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

