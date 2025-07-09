New Analyst Forecast: $OI Given $19.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OI. Curt Woodworth from UBS set a price target of 19.0 for OI.

$OI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OI recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $OI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Curt Woodworth from UBS set a target price of $19.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 George Staphos from B of A Securities set a target price of $17.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Anthony Pettinari from Citigroup set a target price of $16.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Michael Leithead from Barclays set a target price of $14.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Michael Roxland from Truist Securities set a target price of $16.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $16.0 on 03/17/2025

$OI Insider Trading Activity

$OI insiders have traded $OI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ARNAUD AUJOUANNET (SVP & Chief Sales & Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $389,989.

$OI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $OI stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

