New Analyst Forecast: $OGN Given $10.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OGN. Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 10.0 for OGN.

$OGN Insider Trading Activity

$OGN insiders have traded $OGN stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN ALI (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 34,000 shares for an estimated $299,370

MATTHEW M WALSH (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 11,400 shares for an estimated $100,548

KIRKE WEAVER (Gen. Counsel & Corp. Secy.) purchased 8,045 shares for an estimated $74,054

AARON FALCIONE (Chief Human Resources Officer) purchased 5,500 shares for an estimated $48,235

DANIEL KARP (Executive VP, Corp. Dev.) purchased 3,500 shares for an estimated $28,828

$OGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 274 institutional investors add shares of $OGN stock to their portfolio, and 380 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

