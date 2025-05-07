New Analyst Forecast: $OGN Given $10.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OGN. Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 10.0 for OGN.
$OGN Insider Trading Activity
$OGN insiders have traded $OGN stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEVIN ALI (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 34,000 shares for an estimated $299,370
- MATTHEW M WALSH (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 11,400 shares for an estimated $100,548
- KIRKE WEAVER (Gen. Counsel & Corp. Secy.) purchased 8,045 shares for an estimated $74,054
- AARON FALCIONE (Chief Human Resources Officer) purchased 5,500 shares for an estimated $48,235
- DANIEL KARP (Executive VP, Corp. Dev.) purchased 3,500 shares for an estimated $28,828
$OGN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 274 institutional investors add shares of $OGN stock to their portfolio, and 380 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 11,152,179 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $166,055,945
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 2,884,101 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,030,786
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,876,254 shares (+690.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,913,709
- SLATE PATH CAPITAL LP removed 2,463,963 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,762,327
- THOMPSON SIEGEL & WALMSLEY LLC removed 2,053,571 shares (-90.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,639,279
- WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,723,243 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,710,785
- WEDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L L P/NC removed 1,477,258 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,040,689
