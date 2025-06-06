New Analyst Forecast: $ODV Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ODV. RBC Capital gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $ODV.
$ODV Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ODV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/02/2025
$ODV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $ODV stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CONDIRE MANAGEMENT, LP added 12,536,276 shares (+80063.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,679,051
- TORONTO DOMINION BANK added 4,000,035 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,960,052
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 1,400,000 shares (+122.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,086,000
- BLACK MAPLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 838,333 shares (+5373.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,249,116
- SPROTT INC. removed 760,639 shares (-51.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,133,352
- VESTCOR INC added 750,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,117,500
- ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP added 718,049 shares (+25.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,069,893
