New Analyst Forecast: $ODFL Given $183.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ODFL. J. Bruce Chan from Stifel set a price target of 183.0 for ODFL.

$ODFL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ODFL recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $ODFL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $170.0.

Here are some recent targets:

J. Bruce Chan from Stifel set a target price of $183.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Brian Ossenbeck from JP Morgan set a target price of $146.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Christian Wetherbee from Wells Fargo set a target price of $160.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Daniel Moore from Baird set a target price of $164.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Lucas Servera from Truist Securities set a target price of $180.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $160.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Jordan Alliger from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $200.0 on 06/02/2025

$ODFL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ODFL stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ODFL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 05/05, 04/04, 04/03 and 0 sales.

on 05/05, 04/04, 04/03 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/25.

$ODFL Insider Trading Activity

$ODFL insiders have traded $ODFL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ODFL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREG C GANTT sold 6,414 shares for an estimated $1,320,450

$ODFL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 392 institutional investors add shares of $ODFL stock to their portfolio, and 471 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

