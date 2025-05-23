New Analyst Forecast: $OCX Given $8.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OCX. Thomas Flaten from UBS set a price target of 8.0 for OCX.

$OCX Insider Trading Activity

$OCX insiders have traded $OCX stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 16 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OCX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARTNERS, L.P. BROADWOOD has made 4 purchases buying 5,165,695 shares for an estimated $10,589,674 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PATRICK W SMITH has made 9 purchases buying 1,188,987 shares for an estimated $2,445,638 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ANDREA S. JAMES (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 117,561 shares for an estimated $245,800 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ANDREW ARNO purchased 12,500 shares for an estimated $26,350

$OCX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $OCX stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

