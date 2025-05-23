Stocks
OCX

New Analyst Forecast: $OCX Given $8.0 Price Target

May 23, 2025 — 04:20 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OCX. Thomas Flaten from UBS set a price target of 8.0 for OCX.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $OCX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $OCX forecast page.

$OCX Insider Trading Activity

$OCX insiders have traded $OCX stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 16 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OCX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • PARTNERS, L.P. BROADWOOD has made 4 purchases buying 5,165,695 shares for an estimated $10,589,674 and 0 sales.
  • PATRICK W SMITH has made 9 purchases buying 1,188,987 shares for an estimated $2,445,638 and 0 sales.
  • ANDREA S. JAMES (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 117,561 shares for an estimated $245,800 and 0 sales.
  • ANDREW ARNO purchased 12,500 shares for an estimated $26,350

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$OCX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $OCX stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

OCX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.