New Analyst Forecast: $O Given 'Peer Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $O. Wolfe Research gave a rating of 'Peer Perform' for $O.

$O Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $O in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/26/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $O, check out Quiver Quantitative's $O forecast page.

$O Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $O recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $O in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Brent Dilts from UBS set a target price of $62.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Nicholas Yulico from Scotiabank set a target price of $58.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Jay Kornreich from Wedbush set a target price of $61.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Simon Yarmak from Stifel set a target price of $68.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Anthony Paolone from JP Morgan set a target price of $61.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Richard Hightower from Barclays set a target price of $58.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Haendel St. Juste from Mizuho set a target price of $59.0 on 04/03/2025

$O Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $O stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $O stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $100,000 on 05/12.

on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$O Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 707 institutional investors add shares of $O stock to their portfolio, and 483 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.