New Analyst Forecast: $O Given 'Peer Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $O. Wolfe Research gave a rating of 'Peer Perform' for $O.
$O Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $O in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025
- Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/26/2025
$O Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $O recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $O in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brent Dilts from UBS set a target price of $62.0 on 05/13/2025
- Nicholas Yulico from Scotiabank set a target price of $58.0 on 05/12/2025
- Jay Kornreich from Wedbush set a target price of $61.0 on 05/07/2025
- Simon Yarmak from Stifel set a target price of $68.0 on 05/06/2025
- Anthony Paolone from JP Morgan set a target price of $61.0 on 05/05/2025
- Richard Hightower from Barclays set a target price of $58.0 on 04/22/2025
- Haendel St. Juste from Mizuho set a target price of $59.0 on 04/03/2025
$O Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $O stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $O stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $100,000 on 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.
$O Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 707 institutional investors add shares of $O stock to their portfolio, and 483 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 5,289,887 shares (+40.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $306,866,344
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 4,046,143 shares (+45.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $234,716,755
- PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 3,673,673 shares (-16.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $213,109,770
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 3,274,853 shares (+2.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $189,974,222
- COHEN & STEERS, INC. removed 2,164,806 shares (-15.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $125,580,396
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,925,436 shares (+15.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $111,694,542
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,640,950 shares (+32.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $95,191,509
