New Analyst Forecast: $NTST Given $20.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NTST. Michael Goldsmith from UBS set a price target of 20.0 for NTST.
$NTST Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NTST recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $NTST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Goldsmith from UBS set a target price of $20.0 on 07/16/2025
- RJ Milligan from Raymond James set a target price of $18.0 on 05/23/2025
- John Kilichowski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $18.0 on 04/07/2025
- Haendel St. Juste from Mizuho set a target price of $17.0 on 04/03/2025
$NTST Insider Trading Activity
$NTST insiders have traded $NTST stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK MANHEIMER (President, CEO and Secretary) has made 8 purchases buying 12,500 shares for an estimated $190,081 and 0 sales.
- DANIEL P DONLAN (CFO and Treasurer) has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $30,270 and 0 sales.
$NTST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of $NTST stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC added 2,941,600 shares (+61.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,624,360
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 2,750,432 shares (-96.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,594,347
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,438,092 shares (+17.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,793,758
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD added 1,402,541 shares (+5419.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,230,274
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 1,125,069 shares (-44.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,832,343
- METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 974,275 shares (+1992.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,442,258
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 939,110 shares (-83.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,884,893
