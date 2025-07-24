New Analyst Forecast: $NTRS Given $136.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NTRS. Jason Goldberg from Barclays set a price target of 136.0 for NTRS.

$NTRS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NTRS recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $NTRS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $114.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jason Goldberg from Barclays set a target price of $136.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 David Konrad from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $120.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 David Smith from Truist Securities set a target price of $126.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $121.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Alexander Blostein from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $101.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $106.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Mike Mayo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $111.0 on 04/23/2025

$NTRS Insider Trading Activity

$NTRS insiders have traded $NTRS stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER CHERECWICH (Chief Operating Officer) sold 26,132 shares for an estimated $2,936,191

TERESA PARKER (President/Asset Servicing) sold 6,467 shares for an estimated $650,709

DAVID W JR FOX (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,076 shares for an estimated $535,771

THOMAS A SOUTH (Executive Vice President) sold 3,804 shares for an estimated $429,852

CLIVE BELLOWS (Executive Vice President) sold 3,300 shares for an estimated $329,835

JASON J. TYLER (President/Wealth Management) sold 2,237 shares for an estimated $252,042

JANE KARPINSKI (Executive Vice President) sold 2,262 shares for an estimated $251,828

JOHN LANDERS (Controller) sold 900 shares for an estimated $100,296

KELLEY CONWAY (Executive Vice President) sold 500 shares for an estimated $52,640

ROBERT EDWARD JR. MORITZ purchased 112 shares for an estimated $10,261

AENGUS HALLINAN (Executive Vice President) sold 5 shares for an estimated $528

$NTRS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 350 institutional investors add shares of $NTRS stock to their portfolio, and 351 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

