New Analyst Forecast: $NTB Given $50.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NTB. Timothy Switzer from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 50.0 for NTB.
$NTB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NTB recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NTB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Timothy Switzer from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $50.0 on 07/11/2025
- Timur Braziler from Wells Fargo set a target price of $54.0 on 07/10/2025
- Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James set a target price of $50.0 on 07/08/2025
$NTB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $NTB stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 367,446 shares (-31.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,300,998
- ROVIDA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD removed 244,000 shares (-13.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,496,480
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT added 187,160 shares (+53.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,284,267
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 136,687 shares (-41.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,319,858
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 114,367 shares (+10.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,451,163
- WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC added 78,342 shares (+8.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,049,070
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 78,105 shares (-5.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,039,846
