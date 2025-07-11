New Analyst Forecast: $NTB Given $50.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NTB. Timothy Switzer from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 50.0 for NTB.

$NTB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NTB recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NTB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Timothy Switzer from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $50.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Timur Braziler from Wells Fargo set a target price of $54.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James set a target price of $50.0 on 07/08/2025

$NTB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $NTB stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

