New Analyst Forecast: $NSC Given $305.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NSC. Ken Hoexter from B of A Securities set a price target of 305.0 for NSC.
$NSC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NSC recently. We have seen 18 analysts offer price targets for $NSC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $276.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ken Hoexter from B of A Securities set a target price of $305.0 on 07/17/2025
- Ariel Rosa from Citigroup set a target price of $288.0 on 07/09/2025
- Brian Ossenbeck from JP Morgan set a target price of $282.0 on 07/08/2025
- David Vernon from Bernstein set a target price of $295.0 on 07/08/2025
- Daniel Moore from Baird set a target price of $255.0 on 07/01/2025
- Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $260.0 on 06/24/2025
- Jordan Alliger from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $278.0 on 06/02/2025
$NSC Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $NSC stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NSC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 5 times. They made 5 purchases worth up to $75,000 on 05/05, 04/04, 02/12, 01/21 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/31 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 04/11, 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/01, 02/25.
$NSC Insider Trading Activity
$NSC insiders have traded $NSC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NSC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GILBERT H LAMPHERE purchased 607 shares for an estimated $157,735
$NSC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 603 institutional investors add shares of $NSC stock to their portfolio, and 702 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 2,710,930 shares (+31.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $642,083,770
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 1,376,828 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $352,426,663
- LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,327,398 shares (-30.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $314,394,216
- STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP removed 1,029,267 shares (-88.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $243,781,888
- FMR LLC added 1,011,868 shares (+32.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $239,660,935
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 984,553 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $252,016,031
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 716,487 shares (-66.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $169,699,945
