New Analyst Forecast: $NOW Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NOW. Oppenheimer gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $NOW.

$NOW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NOW in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025

$NOW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NOW recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $NOW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1003.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Karl Keirstead from UBS set a target price of $1025.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Brad Reback from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $975.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Peter Weed from Bernstein set a target price of $1003.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $969.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $950.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Samad Samana from Jefferies set a target price of $1025.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Rob Oliver from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $1010.0 on 03/26/2025

$NOW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NOW stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$NOW Insider Trading Activity

$NOW insiders have traded $NOW stock on the open market 101 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 101 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$NOW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,039 institutional investors add shares of $NOW stock to their portfolio, and 930 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

