New Analyst Forecast: $NOW Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NOW. Oppenheimer gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $NOW.
$NOW Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NOW in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025
$NOW Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NOW recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $NOW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1003.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Karl Keirstead from UBS set a target price of $1025.0 on 04/24/2025
- Brad Reback from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $975.0 on 04/24/2025
- Peter Weed from Bernstein set a target price of $1003.0 on 04/24/2025
- Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $969.0 on 04/24/2025
- An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $950.0 on 04/22/2025
- Samad Samana from Jefferies set a target price of $1025.0 on 04/15/2025
- Rob Oliver from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $1010.0 on 03/26/2025
$NOW Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $NOW stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS sold up to $15,000 on 04/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $100,000 on 03/31.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 03/19.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 4 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 03/13, 02/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 12/24, 11/07 and 0 sales.
$NOW Insider Trading Activity
$NOW insiders have traded $NOW stock on the open market 101 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 101 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM R MCDERMOTT (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 33,195 shares for an estimated $33,021,693.
- PAUL JOHN SMITH (Pres., Global Cust.& Field Ops) has made 0 purchases and 38 sales selling 13,868 shares for an estimated $13,953,192.
- RUSSELL S ELMER (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 7,476 shares for an estimated $7,516,889.
- JEFFREY A MILLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,161 shares for an estimated $5,285,966.
- GINA MASTANTUONO (President and CFO) sold 4,442 shares for an estimated $4,285,197
- JACQUELINE P CANNEY (Chief People & AI Enblmt. Off.) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 3,965 shares for an estimated $3,893,005.
- NICHOLAS TZITZON (Vice Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,258 shares for an estimated $3,053,575.
- ANITA M SANDS sold 2,229 shares for an estimated $2,372,993
- LARRY QUINLAN has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 830 shares for an estimated $837,412.
- JONATHAN CHADWICK sold 770 shares for an estimated $717,351
- DEBORAH BLACK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 656 shares for an estimated $616,980.
- PAUL EDWARD CHAMBERLAIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 600 shares for an estimated $609,105.
- KEVIN THOMAS MCBRIDE (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 200 shares for an estimated $200,637.
$NOW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,039 institutional investors add shares of $NOW stock to their portfolio, and 930 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EDGEWOOD MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,315,342 shares (-55.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,394,420,361
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 895,637 shares (-26.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $949,482,696
- OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP LTD added 877,875 shares (+1586.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $698,911,402
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 666,172 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $530,366,176
- ALPHINITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD added 643,765 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $682,468,151
- POLEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 589,149 shares (-26.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $624,568,637
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 510,399 shares (-26.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $541,084,187
