New Analyst Forecast: $NOW Given $1200.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NOW. Thomas Blakey from Cantor Fitzgerald set a price target of 1200.0 for NOW.

$NOW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NOW recently. We have seen 29 analysts offer price targets for $NOW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1075.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Thomas Blakey from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $1200.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 John Difucci from Guggenheim set a target price of $724.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $1040.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Gil Luria from DA Davidson set a target price of $1150.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho set a target price of $1100.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Keith Bachman from BMO Capital set a target price of $1150.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Tyler Radke from Citigroup set a target price of $1160.0 on 05/07/2025

$NOW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NOW stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$NOW Insider Trading Activity

$NOW insiders have traded $NOW stock on the open market 96 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 96 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$NOW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,101 institutional investors add shares of $NOW stock to their portfolio, and 969 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

