New Analyst Forecast: $NMRK Given $15.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NMRK. Jade Rahmani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 15.0 for NMRK.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NMRK
$NMRK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NMRK recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $NMRK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jade Rahmani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $15.0 on 07/24/2025
- Mitch Germain from JMP Securities set a target price of $17.0 on 07/21/2025
- Alexander Goldfarb from Piper Sandler set a target price of $16.0 on 05/05/2025
- Julien Blouin from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $17.0 on 03/19/2025
$NMRK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of $NMRK stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 2,026,647 shares (-52.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,664,293
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 1,811,137 shares (-61.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,041,537
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,719,375 shares (+89.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,924,793
- UBS GROUP AG removed 1,415,558 shares (-87.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,227,340
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 1,146,544 shares (+593.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,953,440
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,063,534 shares (-5.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,943,208
- VISION CAPITAL CORP removed 869,168 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,577,774
