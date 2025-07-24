New Analyst Forecast: $NMRK Given $15.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NMRK. Jade Rahmani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 15.0 for NMRK.

$NMRK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NMRK recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $NMRK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jade Rahmani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $15.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Mitch Germain from JMP Securities set a target price of $17.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Alexander Goldfarb from Piper Sandler set a target price of $16.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Julien Blouin from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $17.0 on 03/19/2025

$NMRK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of $NMRK stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

