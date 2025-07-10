New Analyst Forecast: $NLY Given $20.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NLY. Douglas Harter from UBS set a price target of 20.0 for NLY.

$NLY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NLY recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $NLY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.75.

Here are some recent targets:

Douglas Harter from UBS set a target price of $20.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital set a target price of $21.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Bose George from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $20.5 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Crispin Love from Piper Sandler set a target price of $21.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Jason Weaver from Jones Trading set a target price of $21.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Richard Shane from JP Morgan set a target price of $19.0 on 04/16/2025

$NLY Insider Trading Activity

$NLY insiders have traded $NLY stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID L FINKELSTEIN (CEO and Co-CIO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $1,993,500.

$NLY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 360 institutional investors add shares of $NLY stock to their portfolio, and 227 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

