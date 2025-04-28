New Analyst Forecast: $NIO Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NIO. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $NIO.
$NIO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NIO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025
$NIO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $NIO stock to their portfolio, and 246 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 40,052,869 shares (+975.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $174,630,508
- MORGAN STANLEY added 10,665,796 shares (+77.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,502,870
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 8,460,185 shares (-60.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,886,406
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 7,187,047 shares (+181.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,335,524
- FMR LLC removed 5,195,758 shares (-96.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,653,504
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 4,702,959 shares (-42.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,504,901
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 3,694,859 shares (-89.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,109,585
