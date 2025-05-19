New Analyst Forecast: $NEXA Given 'Underperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NEXA. Scotiabank gave a rating of 'Underperform' for $NEXA.
$NEXA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NEXA in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Scotiabank issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/14/2025
$NEXA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $NEXA stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 75,864 shares (-66.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $470,356
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 32,088 shares (+5.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $198,945
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP added 28,678 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $177,803
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 25,848 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $227,462
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 25,635 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $225,588
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 18,278 shares (+18.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $113,323
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 14,341 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $88,914
