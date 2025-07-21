New Analyst Forecast: $NET Given $225.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NET. Andrew Nowinski from Wells Fargo set a price target of 225.0 for NET.

$NET Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NET recently. We have seen 22 analysts offer price targets for $NET in the last 6 months, with a median target of $157.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Nowinski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $225.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho set a target price of $220.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $225.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Jackson Ader from Keybanc set a target price of $210.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Param Singh from Oppenheimer set a target price of $200.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 An analyst from CICC set a target price of $154.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Aaron Samuels from Susquehanna set a target price of $140.0 on 05/12/2025

$NET Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NET stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NET stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 06/20.

on 06/20. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 05/12.

on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/10 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 04/04.

$NET Insider Trading Activity

$NET insiders have traded $NET stock on the open market 291 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 291 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NET stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW PRINCE (CEO & Board Co-Chair) has made 0 purchases and 123 sales selling 942,912 shares for an estimated $138,551,772 .

. MICHELLE ZATLYN (President and Board Co-Chair) has made 0 purchases and 110 sales selling 557,364 shares for an estimated $82,543,065 .

. THOMAS J SEIFERT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 146,327 shares for an estimated $21,153,799 .

. CARL LEDBETTER has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 26,291 shares for an estimated $4,959,057 .

. DOUGLAS JAMES KRAMER (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 26,481 shares for an estimated $3,977,469 .

. KATRIN SUDER has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 10,549 shares for an estimated $1,554,171 .

. JANEL RILEY (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 7,815 shares for an estimated $1,265,148.

$NET Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 509 institutional investors add shares of $NET stock to their portfolio, and 323 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

