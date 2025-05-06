New Analyst Forecast: $NEO Given $12.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NEO. David Westenberg from Piper Sandler set a price target of 12.0 for NEO.

$NEO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NEO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NEO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Westenberg from Piper Sandler set a target price of $12.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Mark Massaro from BTIG set a target price of $18.0 on 01/11/2025

$NEO Insider Trading Activity

$NEO insiders have traded $NEO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALICIA C OLIVO (General Counsel) sold 5,175 shares for an estimated $79,475

$NEO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $NEO stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

