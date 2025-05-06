New Analyst Forecast: $NEO Given $12.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NEO. David Westenberg from Piper Sandler set a price target of 12.0 for NEO.
$NEO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NEO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NEO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- David Westenberg from Piper Sandler set a target price of $12.0 on 05/06/2025
- Mark Massaro from BTIG set a target price of $18.0 on 01/11/2025
$NEO Insider Trading Activity
$NEO insiders have traded $NEO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALICIA C OLIVO (General Counsel) sold 5,175 shares for an estimated $79,475
$NEO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $NEO stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BROWN ADVISORY INC removed 2,284,097 shares (-37.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,676,080
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,385,514 shares (+3440.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,833,270
- EMERALD ADVISERS, LLC removed 701,749 shares (-45.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,659,598
- LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P added 584,502 shares (+48.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,632,592
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 582,434 shares (-28.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,598,512
- BELLEVUE GROUP AG removed 556,816 shares (-34.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,176,327
- CANDRIAM S.C.A. removed 467,026 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,696,588
