New Analyst Forecast: $NEE Given $73.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NEE. An analyst from Barclays set a price target of 73.0 for NEE.
$NEE Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $NEE stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE RICK LARSEN sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.
- REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS sold up to $15,000 on 04/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 01/21, 11/25, 11/07 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 01/15.
$NEE Insider Trading Activity
$NEE insiders have traded $NEE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NICOLE J DAGGS (EVP, Human Res & Corp Svcs) sold 4,007 shares for an estimated $302,808
- JAMES MICHAEL MAY (VP, Controller and CAO) sold 2,383 shares for an estimated $162,258
$NEE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,238 institutional investors add shares of $NEE stock to their portfolio, and 1,197 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 7,440,014 shares (-46.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $533,374,603
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN removed 6,189,259 shares (-35.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $443,707,977
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 5,865,464 shares (+41.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $420,495,114
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 5,447,115 shares (+3.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $390,503,674
- FMR LLC removed 4,549,986 shares (-16.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $326,188,496
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 4,345,741 shares (+246.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $311,546,172
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 4,013,153 shares (-20.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $287,702,938
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
