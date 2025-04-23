New Analyst Forecast: $NEE Given $73.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NEE. An analyst from Barclays set a price target of 73.0 for NEE.

$NEE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NEE stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$NEE Insider Trading Activity

$NEE insiders have traded $NEE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICOLE J DAGGS (EVP, Human Res & Corp Svcs) sold 4,007 shares for an estimated $302,808

JAMES MICHAEL MAY (VP, Controller and CAO) sold 2,383 shares for an estimated $162,258

$NEE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,238 institutional investors add shares of $NEE stock to their portfolio, and 1,197 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

