New Analyst Forecast: $NEE Given $67.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NEE. Betty Jiang from Barclays set a price target of 67.0 for NEE.
$NEE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NEE recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $NEE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Betty Jiang from Barclays set a target price of $67.0 on 07/10/2025
- David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $94.0 on 06/18/2025
- William Appicelli from UBS set a target price of $84.0 on 05/23/2025
- Neil Kalton from Wells Fargo set a target price of $97.0 on 04/24/2025
- James Thalacker from BMO Capital set a target price of $77.0 on 04/14/2025
- Shahriar Pourreza from Guggenheim set a target price of $89.0 on 03/20/2025
- Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a target price of $91.0 on 03/11/2025
$NEE Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $NEE stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 06/06, 05/05, 01/21 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/17 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE RICK LARSEN sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS sold up to $15,000 on 04/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/01.
- REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $100,000 on 03/24.
$NEE Insider Trading Activity
$NEE insiders have traded $NEE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHARLES E SIEVING (EVP, Chief Legal) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 41,684 shares for an estimated $3,007,880.
- JAMES MICHAEL MAY (VP, Controller and CAO) sold 2,383 shares for an estimated $162,258
$NEE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,291 institutional investors add shares of $NEE stock to their portfolio, and 1,187 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 8,713,718 shares (+10.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $617,715,469
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 8,610,646 shares (+224.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $610,408,694
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 6,587,582 shares (+28.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $466,993,687
- GQG PARTNERS LLC added 6,352,798 shares (+58.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $450,349,850
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 5,953,344 shares (-97.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $422,032,556
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 4,993,991 shares (-59.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $354,024,021
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN removed 4,233,017 shares (-38.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $300,078,575
