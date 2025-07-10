New Analyst Forecast: $NEE Given $67.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NEE. Betty Jiang from Barclays set a price target of 67.0 for NEE.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NEE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NEE forecast page.

$NEE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NEE recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $NEE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Betty Jiang from Barclays set a target price of $67.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $94.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 William Appicelli from UBS set a target price of $84.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Neil Kalton from Wells Fargo set a target price of $97.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 James Thalacker from BMO Capital set a target price of $77.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Shahriar Pourreza from Guggenheim set a target price of $89.0 on 03/20/2025

on 03/20/2025 Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a target price of $91.0 on 03/11/2025

$NEE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NEE stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$NEE Insider Trading Activity

$NEE insiders have traded $NEE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES E SIEVING (EVP, Chief Legal) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 41,684 shares for an estimated $3,007,880 .

. JAMES MICHAEL MAY (VP, Controller and CAO) sold 2,383 shares for an estimated $162,258

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NEE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,291 institutional investors add shares of $NEE stock to their portfolio, and 1,187 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.