New Analyst Forecast: $NCNO Given $28.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NCNO. An analyst from UBS set a price target of 28.0 for NCNO.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NCNO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NCNO forecast page.

$NCNO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NCNO recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $NCNO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $36.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $28.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $21.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 Michael Infante from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $23.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $35.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 Alexander Sklar from Raymond James set a target price of $42.0 on 03/25/2025

on 03/25/2025 Joe Vruwink from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $42.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Charles Nabhan from Stephens set a target price of $38.0 on 12/05/2024

$NCNO Insider Trading Activity

$NCNO insiders have traded $NCNO stock on the open market 57 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 57 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NCNO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFF HORING has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 8,054,876 shares for an estimated $290,853,546 .

. HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC INSIGHT has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 1,556,042 shares for an estimated $56,782,248 .

. PIERRE NAUDE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 89,532 shares for an estimated $2,148,998 .

. GREGORY ORENSTEIN (CFO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 29,948 shares for an estimated $710,793 .

. SEAN DESMOND (CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 27,554 shares for an estimated $663,703 .

. APRIL RIEGER (Chief Lgl. & Compl. Ofc., Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 18,795 shares for an estimated $457,002 .

. PAMELA KILDAY sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $319,633

STEVEN A COLLINS sold 6,688 shares for an estimated $238,773

JEANETTE SELLERS (VP of Accounting) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 8,065 shares for an estimated $186,414.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NCNO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of $NCNO stock to their portfolio, and 178 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.