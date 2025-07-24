New Analyst Forecast: $NBBK Given $20.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NBBK. Mark Fitzgibbon from Piper Sandler set a price target of 20.0 for NBBK.

$NBBK Insider Trading Activity

$NBBK insiders have traded $NBBK stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NBBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOPE PASCUCCI purchased 40,000 shares for an estimated $741,108

JOSEPH P CAMPANELLI (President & CEO) has made 5 purchases buying 9,000 shares for an estimated $149,328 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. FRANCIS ORFANELLO purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $85,450

PAUL A EVANGELISTA (EVP, Dir Spec. Bank. Ctr.) has made 2 purchases buying 1,500 shares for an estimated $25,661 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JEAN-PIERRE LAPOINTE (EVP and CFO) purchased 900 shares for an estimated $16,965

$NBBK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $NBBK stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

