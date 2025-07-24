New Analyst Forecast: $MXL Given $25.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MXL. David Williams from Benchmark set a price target of 25.0 for MXL.
$MXL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MXL recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $MXL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- David Williams from Benchmark set a target price of $25.0 on 07/24/2025
- Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna set a target price of $15.0 on 07/22/2025
- Tore Svanberg from Stifel set a target price of $18.0 on 07/18/2025
- Joe Quatrochi from Wells Fargo set a target price of $13.0 on 07/16/2025
- Ananda Baruah from Loop Capital set a target price of $10.0 on 04/29/2025
$MXL Insider Trading Activity
$MXL insiders have traded $MXL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MXL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TED L III TEWKSBURY sold 6,071 shares for an estimated $63,154
$MXL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of $MXL stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC removed 1,570,815 shares (-53.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,059,050
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,357,093 shares (+414.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,738,029
- POINT72 HONG KONG LTD removed 1,284,970 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,954,774
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,268,857 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,779,787
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 939,027 shares (+1426.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,197,833
- CINCTIVE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 792,833 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,610,166
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE added 734,973 shares (+48.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,981,806
