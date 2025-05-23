New Analyst Forecast: $MTD Given $1350.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MTD. Dan Leonard from UBS set a price target of 1350.0 for MTD.

$MTD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MTD recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MTD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1100.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Dan Leonard from UBS set a target price of $1350.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Tycho Peterson from Jefferies set a target price of $1100.0 on 05/04/2025

on 05/04/2025 An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $1034.0 on 04/22/2025

$MTD Insider Trading Activity

$MTD insiders have traded $MTD stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LA GUERRONIERE MARC DE (Head of Eur & NA Market Orgs) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 888 shares for an estimated $1,182,718 .

. CHRISTIAN MAGLOTH (Head of Human Resources) sold 790 shares for an estimated $1,037,815

GERRY KELLER (Head of Process Analytics) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 740 shares for an estimated $986,378.

$MTD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 339 institutional investors add shares of $MTD stock to their portfolio, and 425 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.