New Analyst Forecast: $MTD Given $1100.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MTD. Tycho Peterson from Jefferies set a price target of 1100.0 for MTD.

$MTD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MTD recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MTD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1100.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tycho Peterson from Jefferies set a target price of $1100.0 on 05/04/2025

on 05/04/2025 An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $1034.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Daniel Arias from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $1450.0 on 11/11/2024

$MTD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MTD stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

$MTD Insider Trading Activity

$MTD insiders have traded $MTD stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LA GUERRONIERE MARC DE (Head of Eur & NA Market Orgs) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 888 shares for an estimated $1,182,718 .

. CHRISTIAN MAGLOTH (Head of Human Resources) sold 790 shares for an estimated $1,037,815

GERRY KELLER (Head of Process Analytics) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 740 shares for an estimated $986,378 .

. ELISHA W FINNEY sold 76 shares for an estimated $99,693

$MTD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 341 institutional investors add shares of $MTD stock to their portfolio, and 362 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

