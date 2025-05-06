New Analyst Forecast: $MTAL Given 'Sector Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MTAL. National Bank gave a rating of 'Sector Perform' for $MTAL.
$MTAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $MTAL stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,302,310 shares (+42.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,424,037
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 334,505 shares (+58.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,552,443
- FOURTH SAIL CAPITAL LP removed 262,467 shares (-4.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,787,399
- UBS GROUP AG added 205,620 shares (+799.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,183,684
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 204,439 shares (+11.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,171,142
- MORGAN STANLEY added 197,643 shares (+124.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,098,968
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. added 194,813 shares (+11.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,068,914
