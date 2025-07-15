New Analyst Forecast: $MSTR Given $680.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MSTR. Lance Vitanza from TD Cowen set a price target of 680.0 for MSTR.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MSTR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MSTR forecast page.

$MSTR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MSTR recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $MSTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $518.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Lance Vitanza from TD Cowen set a target price of $680.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a target price of $475.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Brett Knoblauch from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $614.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Mike Colonnese from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $521.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $464.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Bill Papanastasiou from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $560.0 on 02/07/2025

on 02/07/2025 Matthew Galinko from Maxim Group set a target price of $500.0 on 02/06/2025

$MSTR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MSTR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 05/12.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$MSTR Insider Trading Activity

$MSTR insiders have traded $MSTR stock on the open market 100 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 92 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WEI-MING SHAO (EVP & General Counsel) has made 2 purchases buying 4,027 shares for an estimated $342,295 and 24 sales selling 86,252 shares for an estimated $33,231,605 .

and 24 sales selling 86,252 shares for an estimated . JARROD M PATTEN has made 2 purchases buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,438,780 and 28 sales selling 27,950 shares for an estimated $10,723,302 .

and 28 sales selling 27,950 shares for an estimated . CARL J RICKERTSEN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 27,370 shares for an estimated $10,199,235 .

. LESLIE J RECHAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $5,038,440 .

. ANDREW KANG (EVP & CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 3,750 shares for an estimated $318,750 and 14 sales selling 9,700 shares for an estimated $3,735,247 .

and 14 sales selling 9,700 shares for an estimated . PHONG LE (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 10,500 shares for an estimated $892,500 and 10 sales selling 8,576 shares for an estimated $3,063,506 .

and 10 sales selling 8,576 shares for an estimated . JEANINE MONTGOMERY (VP & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 821 shares for an estimated $285,722.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MSTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 621 institutional investors add shares of $MSTR stock to their portfolio, and 343 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.