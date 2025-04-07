New Analyst Forecast: $MSTR Given $220.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MSTR. An analyst from Monness set a price target of 220.0 for MSTR.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MSTR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MSTR forecast page.

$MSTR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MSTR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MSTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $270.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Monness set a target price of $220.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 Andrew Harte from BTIG set a target price of $570.0 on 11/20/2024

on 11/20/2024 Matthew Galinko from Maxim Group set a target price of $270.0 on 10/31/2024

$MSTR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MSTR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.

on 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE NEAL P. DUNN purchased up to $50,000 on 12/24.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$MSTR Insider Trading Activity

$MSTR insiders have traded $MSTR stock on the open market 44 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 41 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN X GRAHAM has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $20,449,139 .

. LESLIE J RECHAN has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 55,000 shares for an estimated $17,053,564 .

. JEANINE MONTGOMERY (VP & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 57,529 shares for an estimated $14,896,678 .

. WEI-MING SHAO (EVP & General Counsel) has made 1 purchase buying 500 shares for an estimated $42,500 and 6 sales selling 41,303 shares for an estimated $13,142,755 .

and 6 sales selling 41,303 shares for an estimated . ANDREW KANG (EVP & CFO) has made 1 purchase buying 1,500 shares for an estimated $127,500 and 7 sales selling 7,885 shares for an estimated $2,185,207 .

and 7 sales selling 7,885 shares for an estimated . PHONG LE (President & CEO) has made 1 purchase buying 6,000 shares for an estimated $510,000 and 3 sales selling 4,533 shares for an estimated $1,484,020.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MSTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 652 institutional investors add shares of $MSTR stock to their portfolio, and 240 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.