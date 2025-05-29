Stocks
MSM

New Analyst Forecast: $MSM Given $89.0 Price Target

May 29, 2025 — 08:20 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MSM. Patrick Baumann from Industrial Alliance Securities set a price target of 89.0 for MSM.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MSM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MSM forecast page.

$MSM Insider Trading Activity

$MSM insiders have traded $MSM stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MITCHELL JACOBSON has made 4 purchases buying 159,193 shares for an estimated $11,101,252 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MSM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 200 institutional investors add shares of $MSM stock to their portfolio, and 241 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

MSM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.