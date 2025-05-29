New Analyst Forecast: $MSM Given $89.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MSM. Patrick Baumann from Industrial Alliance Securities set a price target of 89.0 for MSM.

$MSM Insider Trading Activity

$MSM insiders have traded $MSM stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MITCHELL JACOBSON has made 4 purchases buying 159,193 shares for an estimated $11,101,252 and 0 sales.

$MSM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 200 institutional investors add shares of $MSM stock to their portfolio, and 241 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

